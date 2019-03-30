George Wiley Spruill passed away suddenly at his camp in Pierre Part from a blood clot on March 27, 2019, at the age of 74. He was a retired district chief from the Baton Rouge Fire Department. He loved cooking and spending time with his family and friends. George is survived by his wife, Grace Diane "Muche" Cappo Spruill; his daughters, Kelly Kleinpeter and husband Troy, and Lori Broussard and husband Brent; grandchildren, Taylor Kleinpeter Watts and husband Austin, Chandler Kleinpeter, and Hannah and Noah Broussard; great-grandchildren, Charlie Marie and Landry Alise Watts; and his aunt, Modene Reagan. He is preceded in death by his parents, GC "Bud" Spruill and Sadie Reagan Spruill; his in-laws, Russell C. Cappo, and Marie Cappo Guarino and husband Gus; and nephew, Clay R. Cappo. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Prairieville Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary