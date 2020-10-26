George "Huber" Wilkinson, a Louisiana native, passed from this earthly life October 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 6 – 8 pm, Tuesday, October 27, and a memorial service will be conducted at 2 pm, Wednesday, October 28, all at Lake Shore Funeral Home, Waco, Texas Born in New Orleans September 25, 1935, Huber grew up there and on Poplar Grove, the Wilkinson family sugar plantation near Port Allen in West Baton Rouge Parish. Huber is a graduate of Isidore Newman High School and Louisiana State University. He married several years after graduation, worked and lived on Poplar Grove, and was blessed with five beautiful children: Lisa, Moira, Leslie, George Jr and Dianne. In January 1980 he married the love of his life, Jane Spiller of Tyler, Texas. They lived in Barrowza House north of Port Allen until 1989 when he moved to Waco Texas to join Jane who had accepted a business opportunity there. Huber's work history included the management of Monte Vista Farms, a family owned commercial cattle operation; public relations manager for The Dow Chemical Company at Plaquemine, LA; the LSU Alumni Federation where he served as Field Secretary, Alumni Fund Coordinator, Assistant Director; Louisiana Cattlemen's Association as Executive Secretary; Greater Baton Rouge Home Builders Association as Executive Director; restaurant and catering service owner; and, after moving to Waco, as Executive Director of the Historic Waco Foundation. We, his wife, children and grandchildren, will truly miss his smile, humor and strong welcoming arms. He was a man of true grit and determination. His life challenges were met with integrity and perseverance. The legacy he will leave behind for his children, grandchildren and those yet to come will be his strong heartfelt values and love of all things family. Today we celebrate his life and all that made him unique and special. Huber was predeceased by his oldest daughter, Lisa Wilkinson LeJeune of Baton Rouge; father, Senator Horace Wilkinson III of Port Allen; mother, Dorothy Johnson Marchal of New Orleans, brothers Bobby Wilkinson and Horace Wilkinson IV of Baton Rouge. Survivors include his wife, Jane, and four children: daughters Moira Wilkinson Lee, Leslie Monique Wilkinson and Dianne Chauvin Wilkinson McNabb, and son George Huber Wilkinson, Jr (Cheryl), all of Baton Rouge/Addis; siblings Barry Wilkinson (Anita) of Port Allen and Billy Marchal (BeBe), Hank Marchal (Sue) and Mamsie Manard (John) of New Orleans; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A second funeral service will be scheduled in Port Allan/Baton Rouge next year when we can safely gather. The family respectfully insists that those attending Waco services wear facial mask and practice social distancing. The family thanks Baylor Scott & White Hospice for their loving care and kind accommodation for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Ducks Unlimited or to a charity of choice
. Services under the direction of Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, Texas 76708. 254-752-5900.