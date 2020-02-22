George William "Billy" Garrett, a resident of Cotton Valley, LA, passed away on February 18, 2020, at the age of 86. Billy was born in Baton Rouge, LA on October 10, 1933. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fritz Albert Garrett, Sr. and Adella Elizabeth Richardson Garrett, his sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Garrett Cunningham and brother, Fritz Albert Garrett, Jr. He is survived by his brother Sidney Richardson Garrett, his niece, Annette Aline Garrett Franklin, nephews, Lane Frederic Garrett, Dennis Albert Garrett, Randal Charles Garrett, Gregg William Garrett, Tyler Garrett and Matthew Garrett. Also, his dear friends Jimmy H. Ratcliff and family. Burial forthcoming in Roselawn Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020