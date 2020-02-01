|
|
George William Hill passed away Saturday January 25, 2020. He was 96. Born in Richmond, VA, he was a long time resident of Baton Rouge. Following the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he entered the Navy and assigned to the Charles J. Kimmel. He received a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech 1st in his class from the School of Engineering. He was recruited by Exxon to work at their Baton Rouge location as a staff engineer and retired after 32 years. He was a charter member of Jefferson United Methodist Church and was a faithful servant to the church for over 60 years. A devoted family man, he was preceded in death by his parents, Roxalena Perry and William Wilfred Hill; sisters, Elizabeth Bedford, Alice Dreger, Doris Taylor and one brother, Gordon Hill. Mr. Hill is survived by his wife of 76 years, Mary Tucker Hill, two sons and their wives; Dr. George A. Hill (Karen), Dr. James R. Hill (Pamela), two daughters and their husbands, Geraldine H. Smith (John), Barbara H. Lorio (Ralph). Grandchildren; Chad Hill (Marty), Dr. Eric Hill (Shannon), Leia Hill, Jeff Hill, Noah Lorio and Lauren Gossett (Justin). Great-grandchildren; Madison Hill, Ben Lorio, Ruth Lorio, Kayla Hill, Riley Hill, Lucas Hill and Elise Gossett. One cousin and numerous nieces and nephews. The family extends their appreciation to his long standing caregivers Christopher Coleman and Dexter Cowart, staff at Amber Terrace and Amedisys Hospice. There was a private family memorial service at Jefferson United Methodist Church Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Mr. Hill is interred at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Meals on Wheels Baton Rouge and .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020