The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
George William Woest Jr. Obituary
George William Woest, Jr., a life-long resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on January 17, 2020 at the age of 77. George's hobbies included fishing, gardening, and decorating for the holidays. George is survived by his sister, Gloria Fugler; brother, David Pourciau and wife Susan. George was the beloved uncle to Carl Fugler, Jr. and wife Pam, Mark Fugler and wife Jane, Randy Fugler, Dianna Pourciau Singh and husband Richard, John Pourciau and wife Adrienne. He was also the beloved great uncle to Matthew, Jessie, and Rachel Fugler, and Isabelle Singh. George was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Maher James; and father, George Woest, Sr. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Baton Rouge. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24, 2020
