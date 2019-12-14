Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Gabriel Catholic Church 3625 Highway 75 St. Gabriel , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George Wilson Banta was known by many names including Captain, Sonny, Daddy and Pawpaw. He passed away on Dec. 11, 2019, at the Baton Rouge General. Wilson was born on Feb. 6, 1929, although his birth certificate was processed a day later and stated his birth as Feb. 7. He was a state champion boxer at Plaquemine High and boxed at LSU. He spent a good part of his life on the water, and he served as boat captain, piloting vessels up and down the Mississippi River. Wilson was a merchant marine and owner of Plaquemine Towing, a tow boat company located in Iberville Parish. He served as a board member of Plaquemine Bank and was just appointed board member emeritus. He was also a breeder of Arabian horses and an avid Bridge player. He married Margaret Marilyn Fay Spano in 1955, and their 64 years of marriage brought forth two daughters and two sons. He was a grandfather to seven and had four great grandchildren. He had a great capacity for love and generosity. Survived by his wife, Marilyn, daughters Vanessa (husband, Robert Moore) and Monique "Niki" (husband Craig Gautreaux), and sons Brian and Aaron. Grandchildren, Tyler Moore, Leah Moore King, Cameron Moore, Alex Gautreaux Kuhn, Juliette Gautreaux, and Avera and Alaura Banta. He is also survived by his brothers, Frank and Merlin Banta, and sister, Janet Banta Wilbert. Preceded in death by his parents James Wilson Banta and Laura Burch Banta and his sisters, Doris Banta Devaux and Betty Banta Gauthreaux. He was cremated through Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine, and there will be a visitation with celebration of his life at the St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3625 Highway 75, St. Gabriel, LA on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019

