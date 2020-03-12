A resident of Plaquemine, LA passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 78. Visitation at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 24940 LA 405, Plaquemine, LA on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. Interment in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories, her children: Michael Batton, Carl (Patricia) Batton, Apostle Sterling (Prophetess Mary) Batton, Sr., Sherall (Herman, Jr.) Oliver, Minister Bridgete (Minister Sheldon) Bezue, Minister Brian (Minister Yolanda) Batton and Belinda (Dewayne) Smith; one daughter-in-law, Wanda Lee Batton; three brothers, James (Patricia) Williams, Nathaniel Williams, and Eddie Williams; sister-in-law, Ceola Wilson; brother-in-laws, Nolan (Emelda) Wilson and Daniel Morgan, Jr.; two Godchildren, Amyra Williams and Josiah Georgetown and two devoted friends, Janice Clopton, Cora Bernard and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Clarence Batton, Jr., brother, Charles Wiliams and grandson, Sean Batton.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020