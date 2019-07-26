Georgia Aline Stewart died on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at The Crossing. She was 73 years old, a resident of Zachary and was retired from Turner Industries with 31 years of service. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church in Zachary on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 9am until religious service at 12pm conducted by Dr. Les Colvin. Burial will be in Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary. She is survived by her husband of 55 years and 10 months, Roy K. Stewart. Sister, Linda Munn, and sister-in-law, Elaine Forbes. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Evelyn Louise Forbes, brother, Charles Wayne Forbes and brother-in-law, Bo Munn. Pallbearers will be Bubba Munn, Boo Klein, Mantle Austen, Ken Raye, Darren McKnight and Kenny Lieux. Honorary pallbearers will be Security Team at Zachary First Baptist Church. She was a 1963 graduate of Zachary High School. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 26 to July 29, 2019