Georgia Anita Blacketter, age 90, a resident of Bob Hope Village, Shalimar, FL, passed away on March 26, 2019. She was born on February 12, 1929, in Alexandria, LA, to William Johnston, Sr. and Octavia Priscilla Fredieu Johnston. She was a graduate of C.E. Byrd High School and married to Jack W. Blacketter in the late 1940's. Georgia was a devoted housewife who supported her military family in many places including Louisiana, Illinois, Germany, Arizona, Colorado and Oregon. She enjoyed watching LSU football and baseball. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was never one to bite her tongue on any issue and loved to sing and dance. Georgia is survived by her children, Jack B. (Karen) Blacketter, Marsha Black, and Gary (Sharon) Blacketter; grandchildren, Amy Blacketter, Matthew Readdick, Ashley Readdick, and Jessica Blacketter. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings, William Henry "Rocky" Johnston, Jr., Marian "Murn" Worley, and Lydia Garner. A graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Shreveport, LA, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Air Force Enlisted Village, 92 Sunset Lane, Shalimar, Florida 32579, in Georgia's memory. The family wishes to thank Turner Industries for flowers and food.

