Georgia Faye Garner Stafford, a resident of Kentwood, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Baton Rouge. She was born October 9, 1938 in Kentwood and was 80 years of age. She was the owner of Stafford Accounting and Tax Service in Kentwood for many years. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Stafford; 2 sons, Dwayne Stafford and wife, Kathy, and David Stafford and wife, Jean; 5 grandchildren, Ashlee Rae Stafford, Austin Stafford, Dawson Stafford, Caleb Stafford, and Avery Stafford; special niece, Jodi Meisner and husband, Beau, and their children, Cole, Quinn, Elizabeth, and Kade; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Ray Stafford; parents, George and Emily Phillips Garner; four sisters, Susanna Sibley, Lola Whitehead, Dorothy Travis, and Mary Jo Mergen White; three brothers, R. Edward Garner, Phillips Garner, and Jeffie Garner. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Services conducted by Dr. Rev. Michael Townsend. Interment Tangipahoa Cemetery, Tangipahoa. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019