Georgia M. Johnson-Donald passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 30. She was 82 years old and resided in Hammond, La. A funeral and burial will be held at Gospel Temple Church of God in Christ in Pine Grove, La. Saturday August 8 at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held at N. A. James Funeral Home, 1601 West Thomas St, Hammond, La on Friday, August 7 (12 noon – 6 p.m. with family hour 6-7 p.m.). Visitation will continue August 8 at Gospel Temple Church of God in Christ, 82 Banks Lane, Pine Grove, La. (10a.m.-12). Funeral Service at 1 p.m. She is survived by her husband, Percy Donald, her sons, Gerard Loring Donald and Percy Todd Donald. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Christopher Ryan Donald, Christen Rose Donald, and Chasity Romi Donald. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie 'Bud' and Carrie Johnson, brother, Bobby Johnson and a daughter, Pamela Romi Donald. She is survived by a sister, Catherine Ard. She was educated in the Tangipahoa Parish School System. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Southern University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Masters of Arts degree from Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, Louisiana. She was an elementary teacher for 31 years. She served as an assistant principal for one(1) year at Tucker Memorial Elementary School in Tangipahoa Parish. She worked as a Student Teacher Supervisor for Southeastern Louisiana University for 10 years. She was a Pilot Certified Star Assessor for Louisiana Teaching Internship Program/Louisiana Teacher Evaluation Program. She was a volunteer for the March of Dimes, Easter Seals, and St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Her hobbies were reading and working in her flowers. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be followed. Funeral arrangements by N. A. James. Her guestbook can be viewed on https://www.najamesfh.com/obits.