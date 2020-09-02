1/1
Georgia Mae "Rea" Patton
Georgia Mae "Rea" Patton entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 22,2020. She was a 78 year old native of Plattenberg, La. viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Saturday, September 5,2020 from 8-9:45 am. Due to COVID- 19 a private service will be conducted by Rev. Anthony Kelley at 10 am. Interment at the Olive Grove B.C. Cemetery. Survivors include her children Janice, Linda, Lillie, and Stanley Patton; siblings Bena Cavalier,Shirley, John L, (Elizabeth), and Wilbert Davis, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 2 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Viewing
08:00 - 09:45 AM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
SEP
5
Service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
