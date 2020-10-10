On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Georgia Mae Southerland, mother and queen of the family, passed away at the age of 86 surrounded by family at home in Prairieville, Louisiana. She was born on December 18, 1933 in Springhill, Texas to the late Jack and Wilton Seals. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Oscar Ray Southerland Sr of 58 years until his passing in 2011; her son Oscar Ray Southerland Jr; her son in law Michael Krumholt Sr; great-granddaughter Kalie Mae Chambers; sister in law Shirley Seals; and nephew Dennis Seals. As a dedicated wife and loving mother, Georgia enjoyed raising her children and was devoted to her family. As she became a grandmother and great-grandmother, she felt truly blessed to be an important part of their lives. Georgia and her husband Oscar loved traveling the world and lived an amazing life full of adventures. She loved playing innocent pranks and making others laugh. She will be remembered as a kind, joyful, energetic and loving person who accepted everyone as they were and made all feel welcome in her heart and home. Her great love of life and deep love of family will continue to be cherished by her two daughters, Tena Krumholt and Cherie Noble; her eight grandchildren, Kara Baquet and her husband John, Shasta Felton and her husband Dustin, Michael Krumholt Jr and his wife Shannon, Cody Krumholt and his husband Jeremy, Brittany McCauley and her husband Ross, Chad Krumholt and his husband Tuong (Kenny), Jarred Southerland, and Kayla Naquin and her husband Charles; her ten great-grandchildren, Emma, Jordynn, Michael III, Tyler, Brayden, Brody, Jackson, Brianna, Sadie, and Colton; her sister Gay Seals; her brother James Seals; her nephews James Seals Jr and Ronnie Seals; extended family and dear friends. She will always hold a very special place in their hearts. Special thank you to Lakia Flot for the indescribable love and care, and the staff at St Joseph Hospice. Visitation will be held between 8:30 am-10:00 am on October 13, 2020 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory 11817 Jefferson Highway Baton Rouge, LA 70816 with funeral service to follow at 10:00 am.

