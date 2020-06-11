Georgia T. Hulbert entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was an 88 year old native of McClain, Mississippi and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Second Baptist Church, Rev. Leo Cyrus, pastor, on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Sam Lofton; interment at Fairdeal Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Marva Izevbizua (Augustine) and Dina Hulbert of Atlanta, Georgia; and Gary Lawrence, Baker, Louisiana; grandchildren, Annette, Raphael (Carla), Ryan, Nicholas, Brennon, Cameron, Ariel, Brandon, Marquise and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Carrington, Malachi, Ashton, Lailah and Anaya; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her husband, John Hulbert; three children, parents and eight siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

