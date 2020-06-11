Georgia T. Hulbert
Georgia T. Hulbert entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was an 88 year old native of McClain, Mississippi and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Second Baptist Church, Rev. Leo Cyrus, pastor, on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Sam Lofton; interment at Fairdeal Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Marva Izevbizua (Augustine) and Dina Hulbert of Atlanta, Georgia; and Gary Lawrence, Baker, Louisiana; grandchildren, Annette, Raphael (Carla), Ryan, Nicholas, Brennon, Cameron, Ariel, Brandon, Marquise and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Carrington, Malachi, Ashton, Lailah and Anaya; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her husband, John Hulbert; three children, parents and eight siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
