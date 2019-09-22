Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgianna LeBlanc "GiGi" Chenevert. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Georgianna (GiGi) LeBlanc Chenevert, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away September 20, 2019, at the age of 57 years. Mrs. Chenevert was born on December 13, 1961 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She received a B.S. in Education from LSU and a retired East Baton Rouge Parish special education teacher. She is survived by her loving and faithful husband of 38 years, Timothy Chenevert; daughters, Angelle Fontenot (Michael), Stephanie LeJeune (Jeremy) and Madeline Chenevert; two grandchildren, Hannah and Lilly Fontenot and four brothers. Preceded in death by her daughter Ashley Nicole Chenevert, her parents James and Shirley Lawless, and father Wilfred LeBlanc. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24th at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA., from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 25th at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial time of 11:00 am. Pallbearers will be Chuck Chenevert (nephew), Joseph Lawless (brother), Allison Bourke (friend), Tracy Cox (friend), Michael Fontenot (son in law), Jeremy LeJeune (son in law) and Anthony LeBlanc (brother) as honorary pallbearer.

