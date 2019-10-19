Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgina N. "Gige" Bradley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Georgina N. Bradley, a native of Los Angeles, CA and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge LA passed away at home with her family at her side, on October 12, 2019. She was 94. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Daughters of the American Revolution and a more than 50-year member and past President of Chapter E, PEO. She loved to work in her yard and spending time at the beach with her family. She also loved to dance, and she met her husband at a USO dance in California here he was stationed in the Air Force. She is survived by her daughter Gina Bradley Sterba and husband Mike, grandchildren Michelle Pennington Grantham Caston and husband Mike, Michael Pennington and wife Andree, great grandchildren Hunter Grantham, Cole Grantham, Jude Pennington and Luke Pennington. She is also survived by bonus grandchildren Shane Sterba and wife Traci, Shannon Vining and husband Barry, their children and the children and grandchildren of grandson in law Mike Caston. She was preceded in death by husband Leo V. Bradley, infant son James Bradley, parents Howard and Dorothy Nutt and son in law Ronnie Pennington. Inurnment in Port Hudson National Cemetery. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019

