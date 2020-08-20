Georjean Favors Woods entered into eternal rest on August 12, 2020 at the age of 80. She was a graduate of Southern University in Baton Rouge and an Educator for 40 years in St. Mary Parish, West St. John Parish and Lynwood, California. Survived by her sons, Dwaine (Dynetta) Woods and Jarrad (Shana) Woods; sisters, Deloris Butler, Helen Miller and Zenola Simmons; 8 stepchildren; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, George Favors, Sr. and Hilda Watts Favors; brothers, George Favors, Jr., Lawrence Favors, Ronald Favors, Sr.; sisters, Hattie Perry, Vivian Miller and Ara Mae Favors. The family will have a private graveside service at Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.