Gerald Cire Williams Jr., a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. passed away on March 17, 2019, at the age of 74. Jeff was the son of Lena and Gerald Williams Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Goldie Ruth Williams, and is survived by his daughter, Heather Rodriguez and her husband, Eliazar; 3 grandchildren Phinneas, Adelaide, and Sawyer Rodriguez; sisters Merilyn Black (Kelly), Jane Roussel (John), Ava Ellis, and Kristy Williams, along with numerous other loving relatives and friends. Jeff was a graduate of Lee High School and Louisiana Tech University. He was a Vietnam Veteran, pilot in the US Air Force, and active in his church, the Lions Club, and Civil Air Patrol. He was also an experienced and dedicated pilot who treasured his hours flying. Food, friends, and family helped define this warmhearted man. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 20 at 9:00 at St. Thomas More with a 10:00 Mass, and internment at Roselawn Cemetary following. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019

