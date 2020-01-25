A ceremony celebrating the life of Gerald "Jerry" Edward Axton will be held at 11 am Tuesday at Oak Grove Baptist Church; visitation will begin at 9 am. Mr. Axton was born on May 7, 1935 in Greenville, MS and passed from this life on January 23, 2020 at the age of 84 years. He was a resident of Gonzales and served with the U. S. Navy. He enjoyed spending time fishing at Dalewood Lake in Mississippi. He is preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Stella Meyer Axton, and a grandson James A. Heal. Survivors include his wife Frances G. Axton; daughters Cindy Heal (James), Susan Hedrick (Joel), Jan Templet (Brian) and Amy Dixon (Boyd); grandchildren Jake Heal, Miranda Asiala (Alex), Rebecca Kearney (Drew), Victoria Parsons (Samuel), Alexandra Hedrick, Justin Templet (Kalynn), Jedd Templet (Joel Mire) and Mattie Dixon; great grandchildren Allison Templet, Payton Templet, Bryant Templet, Axton Heal and Angel Heal. The family thanks The Carpenter House of St Joseph Hospice for their excellent care. Services with Church Funeral Services and Crematory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28, 2020