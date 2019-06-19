Gerald Albert, a lifelong resident of New Roads passed away Sunday June 09, 2019 at Pointe Coupee Hospital at the age of 65. He was a US Army Veteran and Retired Porter for the Railroad. Visiting Thursday June 20, 2019 4:00pm to 7:00pm at 152 Highway 3050, Morganza, La. Religious Service Friday June 21, 2019 at 10:00am at Zion Travelers Baptist Church, 8924 False River Drive, New Roads, La. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery. He is survived by Son Jabari Albert, Mother Mercedes Albert, Three Sisters Charlotte Colar, Mary Williams, and Glendelyn Lee, Two Brothers Lloyd Albert and James (Cindy) Albert, Two Uncles, Four Aunts, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 21, 2019