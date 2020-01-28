Gerald Alfred "Jerry" Lambert passed away at his home in Brusly on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 63 surrounded by his family. He was a native of Plaquemine, he then joined the Navy and was a current resident of Brusly. Jerry was an Instrument Tech who was self-employed. Jerry wished to be cremated. Visiting will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Saturday, February 1st, from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Jerry loved his family dearly. He is survived by his wife of nearly 35 years, Staci Zizzi Lambert; two daughters, Jaci Lambert and significant other, Dane Butler, and Jessica Lambert and fiancé Stephen Finley; Jessica Kleinpeter, whom he considered a daughter; two grandchildren, who are the loves of his life, Faith Finley and Ava Leigh Finley; four siblings, Pamela Lambert, Mark Lambert, Charles "Chuck" Lambert Jr. and wife Kelli and Barbara Dufour; step-brother, John Lacy; and an abundance of close family and friends. Jerry was a Navy Veteran who served during the Vietnam War, who loved fishing, hunting, spending time at the gun range, riding his motor bike, watching Nascar and drag racing, LSU and the Saints, but above all, spending time with his grandbabies. He will be dearly missed. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2020