Gerald Amacker, age 95, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana passed away May 25, 2020. Gerald was a loving husband, dad, grand paw, great grand paw and brother. Gerald was born in Norfield, Mississippi. He retired from Exxon Refinery in Baton Rouge after forty-three years of service. He loved sports especially L.S.U. football and the New Orleans Saints. He loved to travel, and his favorite places to visit were Gatlinburg, Tennessee; Branson, Missouri and Tombstone, Arizona. He is survived by his wife of twenty-nine years Linda Martin Amacker, his daughters and son in laws Dorothy and Craig Ruh of Denham Springs, Louisiana; Brenda and Mike Rueve of Birmingham, Alabama; and son Jerry Amacker of Gainesville, Virginia. Grand children Mallory and Morgan Ruh and great grandchild Jaxx Ruh-Mallory's son. Nephew Kerry Amacker of Tucson, Arizona. Linda's sons Kevin, Bryan and Tim Davis. Her grandchildren Autumn and Laney Davis and great grandchildren Chrissy & Makala-Autumn's daughters. He is preceded in death by his parents John L. and his wife Vergie Blades Amacker; his spouse of thirty years Lurline W. Lively Amacker; his brother and his wife Willard and Pearl Ryder Amacker. The family will have a private service for him at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, Louisiana followed by interment in Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Pallbearers will be Craig and Morgan Ruh, Mike Rueve, Emmitt Hood, Roger Duvall and Kevin Davis. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 27 to May 28, 2020.