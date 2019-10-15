Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Anthony LeGrange. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald Anthony LeGrange, lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on October 14, 2019 at the age of 81. Gerald was a graduate of Catholic High Class of 1956, and worked 33 years for Exxon Mobil. He dearly loved to woodwork and travel after he retired, but his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Treville Joseph LeGrange Sr. and Marion Schaefer Broussard, as well as siblings, Margaret Ella LeGrange, Paul Ricaud LeGrange Junior, and Earldine C. LeGrange. He is survived by his siblings: Treville Joseph Jr. (Emma), Ulyesse Joseph (Barbara), Jo Ann LeGrange, and Cliff John (Cathy); his son Daryl Mark (Suzanne Nauman); his son Christopher Glenn (Deborah Haydel), his grandchildren: Carlyn Elizabeth, Kyler Dayne, and Ella Marie, his step- granddaughters: Kristen Gilberti Stevens (Brandon) and Aimee Gilberti, and his great-grandchildren: Pryor James, Nora Ann Stevens, and Ledger Vaughn; his son Eric "Ric" Paul (Stephanie Gray) and his grandchildren: Alexander Louis and Jacqueline Diana; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation, which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Friday, October 18th, from 4 pm - 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The National Park Foundation. Gerald Anthony LeGrange, lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on October 14, 2019 at the age of 81. Gerald was a graduate of Catholic High Class of 1956, and worked 33 years for Exxon Mobil. He dearly loved to woodwork and travel after he retired, but his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Treville Joseph LeGrange Sr. and Marion Schaefer Broussard, as well as siblings, Margaret Ella LeGrange, Paul Ricaud LeGrange Junior, and Earldine C. LeGrange. He is survived by his siblings: Treville Joseph Jr. (Emma), Ulyesse Joseph (Barbara), Jo Ann LeGrange, and Cliff John (Cathy); his son Daryl Mark (Suzanne Nauman); his son Christopher Glenn (Deborah Haydel), his grandchildren: Carlyn Elizabeth, Kyler Dayne, and Ella Marie, his step- granddaughters: Kristen Gilberti Stevens (Brandon) and Aimee Gilberti, and his great-grandchildren: Pryor James, Nora Ann Stevens, and Ledger Vaughn; his son Eric "Ric" Paul (Stephanie Gray) and his grandchildren: Alexander Louis and Jacqueline Diana; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation, which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Friday, October 18th, from 4 pm - 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The National Park Foundation. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close