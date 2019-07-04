Gerald Anthony Newman Jr, age 59, was born on February 1, 1960 and passed away on July 2, 2019. He is a graduate of Istrouma High School and was Owner/Operator of City Electric LLC. Gerald was a member of St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church. Gerald is preceded in death by his father, Gerald Anthony Newman Sr.; paternal grandparents, Joseph Earl Newman Sr. and Hilda Stephens Newman; maternal grandparents, Clarence Joseph Cropper Jr. and Annabelle Francis Collier; and niece, Holly Buell. Gerald is survived by his mother, Beryl Cropper Newman; daughter, Nicole Marie Newman; sisters, Rhonda Newman Moore (Scott), Stacy Newman LeBlanc; Lisa Newman Rider (Greg); nephews, Chase LeBlanc, Jake Buell, Landon Rider, Weston Rider, Levi Rider; nieces, Whitney B. Laubscher, Dusty Buell, Amanda LeBlanc, Brooke Leblanc, Courtney R. Flinn, Hannah Rider, Megan R. Legg; former wife and friend, Linda Abate Ventline and dear friend Martha Broussard. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family's GoFundMe, located at https://www.gofundme.com/gerald-newman. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 10 am-12 pm at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 pm. 5354 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70805 Burial to immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 4 to July 5, 2019