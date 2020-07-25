Gerald Boudreaux, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Baton Rouge General Medical Center - Bluebonnet. A resident of Watson, LA and native of Lawtell, LA. He was retired from Borden Dairy and Dairy Fresh. Visiting at Live Oak United Methodist Church, 34890 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs, LA on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until memorial service at 3:00 p.m. conducted by Pastor Mark Crosby. Survived by his wife of 58 years, Cinder Boudreaux; daughter, Kristi Boudreaux; sons, Steve Boudreaux and wife, Rachel, and Trent Boudreaux and wife, Maria; and grandchildren, Dr. Tyler Boudreaux and wife, Bri, Danielle Boudreaux, Shelby Boudreaux, Gabrielle Hollier, and Joshua Hollier. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Veota Boudreaux. He was a member of Live Oak United Methodist Church. Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.