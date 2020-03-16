Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald "Jerry" Burtner. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald "Jerry" Burtner completed his life's marathon on March 12, 2020, one month shy of his 89 birthday. He was born in Kansas City, Kansas but after 28 moves that included Texas, Oklahoma, West Virginia, & Kentucky, he firmly planted roots in Louisiana, residing in Baton Rouge his last 50 years. It was due to the Depression and the years that followed that he adopted and adhered to the philosophies of doing the best job you can with what you have and assist those less fortunate. He was a multi-sport participant in high school which led to a track scholarship at the University of Tulsa. There, he set a new half-mile record that stood for years. He was a member and active alum of the KA fraternity. He left college to serve his country in the Korean War and was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He took a weekend leave to return to Tulsa to marry Sue Edkin, his true love of 61 years. After completing his service, he returned to school on the G.I. Bill where, in 1956, he earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Prior to his retirement, he worked over 5 decades in the chemical/industrial cleaning and precious metal recovery business which culminated in the 1981 founding of Power Cleaning Specialists, Inc. that his son still operates. His job included work in Costa Rica, Panama, Serbia, and a vast number of industrial plants in the United States and Canada. He serviced the entire nitric acid industry in America and performed work on the Alaskan Pipeline, the New Orleans Super Dome, and U.S. military ships. He was awarded several patents on inventions that were crucial to the success and growth of his business. To Jerry there was never a job too large or too technical. Jerry believed strongly in embracing and supporting the communities in which he lived. During his life he served as a foster parent, Sunday school teacher, volunteer fireman, Boy Scout leader, and youth athletic coach. He was a Saints season ticket, holder from their franchise year through 1974, a devoted, passionate LSU fan and contributing member to the TAF Endowment program, and generously supported numerous charities. He had a hands on passion for creating that he fed through drawing, carving, sculpting, painting, and constructing. Jerry's intense interest in history motivated his travel to all 50 states and abroad. His compassion for others was evident through his cherished conversations and letter correspondences. He was a member of the University United Methodist Church. It was his strong faith in God that inspired him to love, encourage, protect, and nurture those he knew. Unparalleled, was his adoration of nature's beauty and devotion to all living things which was exemplified by the numerous feeders and pertinent plant life he provided. He is survived by his daughter, Sally Bourgeois and her husband, Doss of Houston, TX, his son, Steve Burtner and his fiance, Rhonda of Denham Springs/Covington, LA, his grandson, Bill Burtner and his wife Branda of Webb City, Missouri, his granddaughters, Ashley Burtner and partner, Brandon of Marrerro, LA, Kady Van Hook and her husband, James of Houston, TX, Jena Hogan and her husband, Geoffrey of Fort Worth, TX, and 4 great grandchildren, 5 nieces, and 3 nephews. Preceding his death was his wife, Sue Burtner, his sister, Patty Ashlock, and his parents, Herbert and Lorene Burtner. His children want to thank Mia, Nina, Daryl, and Josie for their unwavering love, compassion, patience, humor, dedication, and exceptional care of their Dad. They also are grateful to Emily, Kim, and the staff at the Crossing-Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge who personified empathy and grace. A "Memorial Gathering of Family & Friends" will take place in the near future. 