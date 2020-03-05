Gerald "Pop" Campbell died peacefully surrounded by loving family on March 3, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 93. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Peggy (Jones "Ray") Swetledge, Bill (Charlene) Campbell, Connie (Bob) Arvin, Lynda (Lester) May; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous other loving family members and friends. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Madeline Richards Campbell, and their son Jessie Campbell. Pop was born July 29 ,1926 in O'Donnell Texas and was married to Madeline Richards on July 5, 1947. He was a US Army Veteran who proudly served his country in World War II where he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, 2 Overseas Service Bars, Pacific Theater Ribbon, Army Occupation Medal (Japan) Victory Ribbon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation from 3:00 p.m. until the Celebration of Life at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Life Church 9036 Florida Blvd. Walker, LA. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020