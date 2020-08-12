Gerald Cooper Wheeler, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on August 9, 2020 at the age of 82. He earned his chemistry degree at Mississippi College and worked at Dow Chemical for over 35 years until he retired. Gerald served the Lord in several capacities at Florida Boulevard Baptist Church. He was an Ordained Minister, Sunday School Teacher and Director, Deacon and Administrator. Gerald's passion was his church, visiting others and giving to help whoever was in need. After serving his Lord, Gerald's love was his wife. They traveled the world together, spent time with family and friends and attended LSU Basketball games; Gerald consistently attended games since the early 1970's. Gerald is survived by: his wife Myron Wheeler of 60 years; brother Larry and wife Margaret Wheeler; daughter Sharon and husband Randy Magee; son Robert and wife Carol Wheeler; six grandchildren; Garnet Ann Pierce, Cory and wife Samantha Jack, Johnathan and wife Michelle Magee, Kacy Magee, Chase and wife Courtney Wheeler, Carli and husband Jack Faulkner; five great-grandchildren; Caress Painter, Carson Magee, Cade Faulkner, Connor and Landon Jack. He was preceded in death by parents Elton Cooper Wheeler and Cleo Newcomb Wheeler. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to St. James Highland Court, the staff at Our Lady of the Lake and Life Source Hospice for their care and guidance. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home outside the Mausoleum on Saturday, August 15 from 10:00 a.m. until services begin at 11:00 a.m. Family burial only will follow at Garden of Peace.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store