Gerald "Jerry" Crochet, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 3:09 a.m., at his home in Sunshine, LA. He was a native of Sunshine, LA, a longtime civil servant of the State of Louisiana, and veteran of the U. S. Army. He enjoyed spending time with and cooking for the family. Visitation on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3625 Hwy. 75, St. Gabriel, LA from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Father Charles R. Landry. Interment in the church cemetery. Survived by his wife, Lillie M. Crochet; daughters, Leslie Ramsey, Lynnie Crochet, Michelle Crochet, and Heather Meyers and husband, Nick; sons, David Crochet and wife, Phyllis, and Keith Crochet; sister, Mary Nagy and husband, Richard; brothers, Edgar Crochet and wife, Joyce, and Donald Crochet; sister-in-law, Barbara Crochet; eleven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel and Rosa Crochet; brother, Lawrence Crochet; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earl and Rose Mary Millet. He was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.