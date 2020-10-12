1/1
Gerald "Jerry" Crochet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Jerry" Crochet, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 3:09 a.m., at his home in Sunshine, LA. He was a native of Sunshine, LA, a longtime civil servant of the State of Louisiana, and veteran of the U. S. Army. He enjoyed spending time with and cooking for the family. Visitation on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3625 Hwy. 75, St. Gabriel, LA from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Father Charles R. Landry. Interment in the church cemetery. Survived by his wife, Lillie M. Crochet; daughters, Leslie Ramsey, Lynnie Crochet, Michelle Crochet, and Heather Meyers and husband, Nick; sons, David Crochet and wife, Phyllis, and Keith Crochet; sister, Mary Nagy and husband, Richard; brothers, Edgar Crochet and wife, Joyce, and Donald Crochet; sister-in-law, Barbara Crochet; eleven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel and Rosa Crochet; brother, Lawrence Crochet; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earl and Rose Mary Millet. He was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225) 647-8463
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved