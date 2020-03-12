Gerald D. McCray entered into eternal rest on March 3, 2020 at the age of 61. He was a PCA at Baton Rouge General Hospital. Survived by his wife, Stacy P. McCray; parents, David J. McCray, Sr. and Nadine F. McCray; daughters, Lacey McCray and Mrs. Akiko Walker; sister, Tracy McCray; brothers, David McCray, Jr., Darren McCray, Darryl McCray and Kenneth McCray; grandchildren, Gerald McCray, Braylen McCray, Trekierreon Powell, Rha'Narejah LeBlanc and Harvey Walker. Visitation Saturday, March 14, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Praise & Worship House of Prayer, 5512 Groom Rd., Baker, LA. Pastor Kevin Cowan, Sr. officiating. Interment Winnfield Memorial Park. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020