Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Douglas "Jerry" Parker. View Sign

A native of New Orleans, and a resident of Colyell, Gerald passed away at his home at 7:47 am on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the age of 63 years. He was a plumber with the Local 198 for 42 years and retired in August of 2015. Visitation will be held at Colyell Baptist Church from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Visitation will resume at Colyell Baptist Church at 9:00 am until funeral service at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 21, 2019. The service will be conducted by Rev. Jeremy Glascock and Rev. Paul Taylor. Interment will be at Colyell Community Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Patsy Taylor Parker; his mother, Peggy Threet Parker; daughter and son in law, Kimberly & Richard Hight; son and daughter in law, Jeremy & Britney Parker; stepsons, Shawn and Matthew Goings; sisters and brothers in law, Gwen & Roger Bailey, and Sharon & David Gunter; grandchildren, Kylie, Tyler, Steven, and William; step grandchildren, Braileigh, Jaden, Laila, Lilliana, Lailee, and Tra; mother in law, Omer McMorris Taylor; sisters in law, Betty and Janell; and his loving dog, Beaux. He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Parker; sister, Brenda Parker; and father in law, Norris Taylor. Pallbearers will be, Marvin Sherman, Larry Threet, Jason Venseret, Jason Fox, Denver Parker, and Justin Shaffett. Honorary pallbearers will be, Lucas Ortego, Jerry Brook, Dalton Dirickson, Kevin Martin, Jaden Jackson, Larry Fletcher, Vernal Ardoin, and Hunter Shaffett. He was a member of Colyell Baptist Church. He was President of the Colyell Fire Department since 2008. He loved fishing, hunting and the outdoors, and was a member of Chipola Hunting Club where he also served as a board member. The family sends special thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge, and to his nurse, Julie. Memorial donations may be made to Colyell Community Cemetery, 25365 S. Satsuma Rd., Livingston LA 70754. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services of Walker, 225-271-4574 A native of New Orleans, and a resident of Colyell, Gerald passed away at his home at 7:47 am on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the age of 63 years. He was a plumber with the Local 198 for 42 years and retired in August of 2015. Visitation will be held at Colyell Baptist Church from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Visitation will resume at Colyell Baptist Church at 9:00 am until funeral service at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 21, 2019. The service will be conducted by Rev. Jeremy Glascock and Rev. Paul Taylor. Interment will be at Colyell Community Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Patsy Taylor Parker; his mother, Peggy Threet Parker; daughter and son in law, Kimberly & Richard Hight; son and daughter in law, Jeremy & Britney Parker; stepsons, Shawn and Matthew Goings; sisters and brothers in law, Gwen & Roger Bailey, and Sharon & David Gunter; grandchildren, Kylie, Tyler, Steven, and William; step grandchildren, Braileigh, Jaden, Laila, Lilliana, Lailee, and Tra; mother in law, Omer McMorris Taylor; sisters in law, Betty and Janell; and his loving dog, Beaux. He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Parker; sister, Brenda Parker; and father in law, Norris Taylor. Pallbearers will be, Marvin Sherman, Larry Threet, Jason Venseret, Jason Fox, Denver Parker, and Justin Shaffett. Honorary pallbearers will be, Lucas Ortego, Jerry Brook, Dalton Dirickson, Kevin Martin, Jaden Jackson, Larry Fletcher, Vernal Ardoin, and Hunter Shaffett. He was a member of Colyell Baptist Church. He was President of the Colyell Fire Department since 2008. He loved fishing, hunting and the outdoors, and was a member of Chipola Hunting Club where he also served as a board member. The family sends special thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge, and to his nurse, Julie. Memorial donations may be made to Colyell Community Cemetery, 25365 S. Satsuma Rd., Livingston LA 70754. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services of Walker, 225-271-4574 Funeral Home Church Funeral Service & Crematory

9422 Florida Blvd Ste D1/D2

Walker , LA 70785

(225) 271-4574 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close