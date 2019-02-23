Gerald Emile "J" Trent, age 86, Plaquemine, LA entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Medical Center on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He is survived by a loving wife, Eunice Frank Trent; a daughter, Samara Evette Trent Samuel (Michael); 3 nephews, Randolph Ware (Minnie), Therron Trent and Ivory Trent, Jr; 5 nieces, Gloria "Pat" Davis, Jacqueline Banks, Patrice Ware, LaTroya Handy (Ricardo) and Michelle Hill; 3 brothers-in-law, Ernest Gary Lodge-Moore, Charles Frank, Jr., Donell Frank, Sr.; 4 sisters-in-law, Gwendolyn F. Ward, Dianne Guthery, Quintera Frank and Arianna Frank and an army of former students, relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Visitation at Roscoe Mortuary from 12:00 noon until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24th and at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 57805 Main Street, Plaquemine, LA on Monday, February 25th 8:30 a.m. until religious service 10:00 a.m. Professional services entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary, 58635 Meriam Street, Plaquemine, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019