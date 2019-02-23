Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Emile "J" Trent. View Sign

Gerald Emile "J" Trent, age 86, Plaquemine, LA entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Medical Center on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He is survived by a loving wife, Eunice Frank Trent; a daughter, Samara Evette Trent Samuel (Michael); 3 nephews, Randolph Ware (Minnie), Therron Trent and Ivory Trent, Jr; 5 nieces, Gloria "Pat" Davis, Jacqueline Banks, Patrice Ware, LaTroya Handy (Ricardo) and Michelle Hill; 3 brothers-in-law, Ernest Gary Lodge-Moore, Charles Frank, Jr., Donell Frank, Sr.; 4 sisters-in-law, Gwendolyn F. Ward, Dianne Guthery, Quintera Frank and Arianna Frank and an army of former students, relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Visitation at Roscoe Mortuary from 12:00 noon until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24th and at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 57805 Main Street, Plaquemine, LA on Monday, February 25th 8:30 a.m. until religious service 10:00 a.m. Professional services entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary, 58635 Meriam Street, Plaquemine, LA.

58635 Meriam St

Plaquemine , LA 70764

