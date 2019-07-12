A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, New Roads, LA for Gerald Louis Fabre, 61, who passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Bishop Shelton Fabre, brother of the deceased will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in St. Augustine Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Barbara Albert Fabre, New Roads, LA, one daughter, Kristie Janel Seymore, her husband Christopher and their children, BJ and Krysten, and one son, Boris Fitzgerald Fabre, his mother, Theresa Vallet Fabre, one sister, Diane Fabre Signater, two brothers, Bishop Shelton Fabre, and Angelo Fabre and his wife Monica and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Luke Fabre Jr. and two brothers, Luke Fabre III and Clyde Fabre. Wesley's Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Drive, Maringouin, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 12 to July 15, 2019