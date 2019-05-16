Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Francis 'Taunttaunt' Beatty. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald Francis 'Taunttaunt' Beatty was born in Baton Rouge, served in the Coast Guard and retired from Dow Chemical after 35 Years of service. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 969. His "entire" world was his wife Janice. Family was everything to him. He wanted nothing more than to see our smiles and it was his mission to make our days better. He touched the hearts of everyone. His teachings are to be used as a gauge, to live our best lives, and to make him proud. He counted family by the memories made together, not the blood running through our veins. He was happiest outside in the yard, he could make anything grow. He was always busy tinkering in the shed, much to his family's dismay. Fixing things that weren't always broken and rarely were they put back together. What a life he lived! He was cared for by Jackson Veteran's Home for several months by a wonderful staff and passed peacefully at the Carpenter House on May 14th, 2019. The love of his life Janice Marie McCartt, married 68 years. Children: Janice Marie Day, Laurie Ella Keller and her husband Bob Kelleher. Grandchildren: Shirley Janice McCaa, Elizebeth Michelle Day, husband Justin Smith, Rebecca Hedden, husband Patrick Hedden, Joella Willet, Izzy Hancock, husband Taylor Hancock, and Emily Danehower. Great Grandchildren: Sage Jan Bertrand, Aiden Smith, Kendall Smith, Charlie Smith, Chloe Willet, Colt Hancock, Sadie Hancock, and Bella Hancock. Nieces and Nephews: Blessed with too many to list. Preceded by death of Eugene Beatty (Father), Olivia "Ollie" Arbour Beatty (Mother), his brothers William, Roy, Gordan, Elwin, and Donald, his sisters Margaret and Yvonne. Survived by his brother Milton. Visitation: Saturday, May 18th, 2019, at 12:30 P.M. followed by mass at 1:30 P.M. at Our Lady of Mercy Church. Burial in Port Hudson National Cemetery at a later date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019

