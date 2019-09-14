Gerald "Trixie" Hatch Adams, a retired truck driver and lifelong resident of Lottie passed away Tuesday September 10, 2019 at the age of 67. Visiting Sunday September 15, 2019 3:00pm until Wake at 7:00pm at A Wesley Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr., Maringouin, La. Dismissal Monday September 16, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment St Peter Methodist Church Cemetery. "Trixie" is survived by Daughter Erica (Anthony) Harmon, Two Sons Antonio (Darlecca) Rachel and Jared Wayne Adams, Sister Brenda (Errol) Mencer, Aunt Roxannah Hatch who reared him from nine months old, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional Service entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019