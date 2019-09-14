Gerald Hatch "Trixie" Adams

Guest Book
  • "Tri-Cee We're gonna miss you my friend. Take your rest."
    - Patricia and Krystel Turnage
  • "Condolences to Jared & the family. I never met Gerald but..."
    - Letitia Polar
  • "RIP COUSIN!!!! Hang in there Aunt Roxie I know this is..."
    - Mona Williams
  • "Extending our heartfelt condolences to the Family of Mr...."
    - Ginger F. Smith & Family
Service Information
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA
70757
(225)-625-2383
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
Wake
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
Obituary
Gerald "Trixie" Hatch Adams, a retired truck driver and lifelong resident of Lottie passed away Tuesday September 10, 2019 at the age of 67. Visiting Sunday September 15, 2019 3:00pm until Wake at 7:00pm at A Wesley Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr., Maringouin, La. Dismissal Monday September 16, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment St Peter Methodist Church Cemetery. "Trixie" is survived by Daughter Erica (Anthony) Harmon, Two Sons Antonio (Darlecca) Rachel and Jared Wayne Adams, Sister Brenda (Errol) Mencer, Aunt Roxannah Hatch who reared him from nine months old, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional Service entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019
