Dr. Gerald James Klender Sr., known to his friends as Jerry, passed away on June 3, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on December 20, 1931 in Buffalo, NY. Serving in the US Army during the Korean War, he and his wife Barbara lived in Germany for several years, where they traveled throughout Europe. When they returned to the US, Jerry pursued his passion for chemistry by earning his PhD at Purdue University. His long career in the chemical industry spanned many states and ended with his retirement from Albemarle, Baton Rouge, LA. After retirement, Jerry continued to share his passion for chemistry by teaching undergraduates at various universities, including OLOL School of Nursing. Throughout his life, he was an active member of the Baton Rouge community, serving as a volunteer fireman at the Eastside Fire Dept. and supporting his church, St. Jean Vianney. His family was blessed with a patient, kind father who valued family life and led by example. Jerry will be remembered for his infectious laugh, his love of music and dancing a good polka. He is survived by his four children, Jan Hilborn (Robert) of Baton Rouge, Kathy Parks, Mary Beth Klender and Gerry Klender, all of Connecticut, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sister Phyllis Arnow of Florida and his dear niece Nan (Dennis) Penny of Baton Rouge. He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Barbara S. Klender and his grandson, Jeremy Mire. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to each of his caregivers who went above and beyond in all aspects of his care, especially Rovanda and Roxanne. We are forever grateful to you all.

