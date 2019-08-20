Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald John Leglue Sr.. View Sign Service Information Kramer Funeral Home 2905 Masonic Drive Alexandria , LA 71301 (318)-445-6311 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Gerald John Leglue Sr., at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, LA with Rev. Craig Scott officiating. Entombment will follow in St. George Catholic Church Mausoleum under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 2905 Masonic Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301 on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m. in the Kramer Chapel. Visitation will resume on Thursday at St. George Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Gerald John Leglue Sr., 89, of Alexandria, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at his residence. He is preceded in death by his parents, Christophe P. and Julia Gaspard Leglue; his siblings, Clement Leglue, Flaward Leglue, Ervin Leglue, Cledia Haydel, and Elva Ruth Thibodeaux Martin; his first wife, Peggy Lee Cole Leglue; and one grandson Ryan Johnson. Gerald was drafted out of high school into the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict . Upon returning home he went to work for Miller Terrell Buick, where he worked for 22 years in various positions retiring as their general manager. Gerald then purchased and operated Leglue Buick now Leglue Nissan. Gerald was a founding member of L.D.S., Louisiana Dealer Services and served as a member of the board of directors for many years until his retirement. He loved his job and carried that personality to be a true people person, who enjoyed cooking and entertaining for his friends and family. In his spare time, he and his family enjoyed Rving, which led to him being the very first tailgater for the LSU home games. He was also an avid hunter. Gerald will be dearly missed by anyone who knew him. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 48 years, Connie Kleinpeter Leglue; their children, Jayne Leglue Blackman (Dick), Gerald John Leglue Jr (Katherine), and James Allen Leglue (Stacey); grandchildren, Michael Barras (Mary), James Leglue Jr. (Brannin), Parker Leglue, John Leglue, Faith Leglue, Courtney Loyacano (Matt), and Thomas Johnson (Casey); eight great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers honored to serve will be his grandsons. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to St. Rita Catholic Church at 3822 Bayou Rapides Rd, Alexandria, LA 71303, or to St. George Catholic Church at 7808 St. George Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70809. To extend online notes of condolence to the Leglue Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019

