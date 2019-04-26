Gerald "Jerry" Joseph Beauregard, resident of St. Francisville, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his home. He was 83 years old. Jerry was born on August 20, 1935 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was a graduate of Behrman High School in Algiers, Louisiana. He proudly served as a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps. He graduated from LSU School of Banking. He worked at BNO Bank in New Orleans and served as President of the Junior Bankers organization. He was a member of the Lions Club and Rotary Club. He moved to Baton Rouge in 1975 where he became the President of Baker Bank. He later founded Statewide Corporate Research Company. Those whose lives he touched loved him for his devotion to his family and friends, his charismatic personality and teasing nature. "Pa Honey" provided incredibly entertaining stories for his children and grandchildren. He was our "Big Fish" and we will all miss him. He is survived by three daughters, Jeannine Marie Beauregard, Lisa Claire Beauregard and Carroll Ann Beauregard Benedetto and her husband Louis David Benedetto Jr.; six grandchildren, Justus Harrison Danehower III and his wife Krystal Ardoin Danehower, Joseph Nicholas Danehower, Jordan James Danehower, Kathleen Mary Benedetto and her fiancé Carl Kirchner, L. David Benedetto III and Brenna A. Beauregard; six great-grandchildren, Paisley Claire Danehower, Collins Elizabeth Danehower, Willis Edward Kirchner, Lena Rose Kirchner, Ryleigh Ann Horn and Joshua Kade Ardoin; his sisters, Patricia B. Bennett and her husband, Ronald Bennett and Mary Jane Lanier; his brothers, Stanley R. Beauregard and wife Linda Beauregard, Sidney "Paul" Cushing and wife Yvette Cushing, Arthur "A.J." Cushing and wife Shelly, Keith R. Cushing and wife Carolyn and Chris A. Cushing; brother-in-law, John J. Finn III, MD and his wife Mary Buquoi Finn; and sisters-in-laws: Rita Jane Finn, Joan H. Finn and Diane Larson and her husband Glenn Larson and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Mary Frances Finn Beauregard; his parents, Theodore Nicholas Beauregard and Ida Claire Hartmann Beauregard; his brothers, Theodore J. Beauregard and Warren James Beauregard; sister, Euphrasia B. Duchmann; and granddaughter, Helene Marie Brock. A very special thank you goes out to Glen and Carla Bowman for always being there to help when needed and to his doctors, Dr. Deumite and Dr. Tuminello who took such good care of him for many years. Visitation at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, April 30th from 10:00 AM until Service celebrated by Fr. Trey Nelson at 2:00 PM and Entombment in the Chapel of Eternal Faith. Reception to follow from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary