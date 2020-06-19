Born in New Orleans and raised in Mobile, he was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge and current resident of Prairieville. He passed away late Thursday afternoon, June 9, 2011, at home. He was 67. His body was sent for cremation and a memorial service will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Baton Rouge, on Tuesday, July 5, with visitation from noon until services begin at 1:30 p.m. He is survived by his loving family including his devoted wife of 18 years, Lisa Griffiths Smith; daughter and son-in-law, Rosalyn snd Andy Duty, Prairieville; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Stephanie Smith, Charlotte, N.C.; and grandchildren Peyton Luneau, Murphy and Josie Smith. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Richard and Cynthia Griffiths, Bossier City; brother-in-law, Rick Griffiths, Lake Charles; sisters-in-law/brothers-in-law, Liz and Scotty Brinson, St. Joseph, Kris and Mark Lee, Walker; nieces and nephews, Sarah and Patrick Kennedy, Mike and Becca Brinson, Trey Griffiths and Jennifer Finley, Jessica Brinson, Chase Griffiths, Matthew Lee, Jamie Lee, Shane Griffiths and Brock Brinson; and a cousin, Glenda Meredith, Irvington, Ala. In his teen years, Jerry passionately participated in track and field events and many times was a state finalist and runner-up from Murphy High School, Mobile, Ala. Based on these achievements, he was awarded a scholarship to Auburn University. Following his freshman year, he transferred to LSU and began training for officer flight school. He graduated from LSU with a bachelor of science degree in 1968, and was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served in Vietnam with Company B, 4th Battalion 21st infantry, 11th Light Infantry Brigade of the 23rd Infantry Division (Americal) for one year, from 1969-70 and was awarded the Bronze Star. Together, he and his fellow soldiers formed a special brotherhood that would last a lifetime. Following an honorable discharge, he then pursued a career in human resources and retired as director, HR, at Kinder Morgan in May 2005. Jerry was the master of smoking chicken, frying catfish and grilling deer burgers for our family gatherings and a patient co-host of sleepovers. Throughout his life, he loved to spend family vacations at the beach. As a grandparent, some of his fondest activities were helping to bake cookies, coloring, and visiting Mike the Tiger. He was so proud of his grandchildren and cherished being their "Joe." He was an avid sports fan who never missed an LSU football game and proudly celebrated their two national championships, along with the Saints' Super Bowl victory. He was a member of Martin Hunting Club for more than 40 years and had learned to hunt from his father. In turn, he taught his son to hunt and together they shared a lifelong bond of their love for wildlife and animals. Having family pets since childhood, he had a special relationship with all of his pets and this includes two family dogs he leaves behind, Annie Mae and Cayenne, rescued from the shelter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett H. and Rita Camp Smith; and mother-in-law, Judith A. Griffiths. Honorary pallbearers are Scott Smith, Murphy Smith, Andy Duty, Rick Griffiths, Scotty Brinson and Mark Lee. The family wishes to give special thanks to Drs. Terry Rehn (LA Cardiology), Paul Davis (CVT Surgical), and John Clark (LA Spine & Sports Medicine) for their extra-special care throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Wildlife Federation (www.nwf.org) or the American Heart Association (https://donate.americanheart.org/). Arrangements with Rabenhorst Funeral Home, (225) 383-6831.
Published in The Advocate on Jun. 19, 2020.