1/1
Gerald Lane Cotten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Lane Cotten, age 67, passed away on September 19, 2020. He was a native of Meadville, MS, and a resident of Livingston, LA. Gerald was a master builder for over 45 years and was the owner of Cotten Custom Homes. He was an avid LSU Tigers and Atlanta Braves fan. He loved his family immensely and watching Fox News. Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Carol Cotten; children, Carl Kelly (Sharon), Amy Graham (Marty), Delana Morgan (Derek), Jay Yuratich (Tamra), Dana Fike (Richie); daughter-in-law, Lorene Yuratich; grandchildren, Ashlyn (Derek), Brelyn, Jacob, Garrett, Cody, Nicholas, Andrew, Wyatt, Madelyn, Justus, Gabbie, Cooper, and Judah; great-grandchild, Payzleigh; siblings, Peggy Johnson and Larry Cotten (Brenda); and his beloved canine companions, Tucker and Precious. He is preceded in death by his son, Raymond Yuratich, Jr.; parents, Russell and Myrtle Cotten; brother, Arnell Cotten (Betty Jo);infant brother, Joel Cotten; and brother-in-law, Jesse Johnson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 7738 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 1PM until 3PM with the funeral service in the chapel at 3PM. Family and friends are welcome to watch the service live streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page at service time. Interment to follow at Gateway Gardens Cemetery, Livingston, LA. It is requested that all in attendance abide by the current regulations as it pertains to wearing facial coverings and keeping social distance.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home
7738 Florida Blvd.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 567-1884
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 21, 2020
I am so heartbroken over this. He was such a nice person. Prayers sent to family and friends....
Heidi Simpson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved