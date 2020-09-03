1/1
Gerald "Jay" Larvadain
Gerald "Jay" Larvadain departed this life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 68, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA 70346 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at First Israel Baptist Church. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA 70346, (225) 473-1900. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral service
First Israel Baptist Church
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
