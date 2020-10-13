1/1
Gerald Lee Swaggerty
Gerald Lee Swaggerty, age 81, a resident of Walker, La. passed away on October 10, 2020. Gerald was devout in his faith and very active in his church. He retired from the Department of Transportation after a 30-plus year career as a real estate appraiser. Gerald is survived by his wife Linda Swaggerty; son, Lee Swaggerty; sisters, Jan McArthur, Liz Swaggerty, Rena McMickens, Lou Frye and husband Mark, and Loretta McDaniel and husband Dennis; and brother, Jimmy Swaggerty and wife Carol. His is preceded in death by his parents, Lenord Lenore Swaggerty and Beatrice Pittman Swaggerty; mother-in-law, Mary Agnes Cashio; and brothers, Marlin Swaggerty and Bobby Swaggerty. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 1:00 pm until services at 2:30 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
01:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Service
02:30 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
