Gerald "Tiger" Little went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 10, 2020. Gerald was born on April 14, 1935 to Sidney and Margaret Lambert Little. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Juanita Lambert Little, who was smitten by his beautiful blue eyes and his love for singing country music and playing the steel guitar. Together they raised their six children in Saint Amant, LA. Their devotion to each other was a constant, and Juanita cared for him through his last days. He is survived by his wife, Juanita; daughter, Cynthia Little Fife (Wayne); sons, Randall Little (Maggie), Dale Little (Stacey), Brad Little (Dana), and David Little; and his loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gerald had a joyous reunion with his youngest son, Dwayne Little, in heaven. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Margaret Lambert Little; brother, Sidney Little, Jr. (Geneva); and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. A private service was held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Ascension Funeral Home in Gonzales, LA, with entombment at Hope Haven Garden of Memory, in Gonzales, LA. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 17, 2020.