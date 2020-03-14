Gerald "Gerry" Marshall was born August 1, 1943. He retired from BASF after 37 years of service. His last assignment was at the BASF Geismar plant. He passed March 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife and two sons and their families. A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, March 15, 1-3 p.m. at Frank's Restaurant Grill & Bar, 7425 Airline Hwy., Prairieville, LA 70769. Friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a contribution to in memory of Gerry.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020