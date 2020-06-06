Gerald Noel (Jerry) Zeringue died peacefully on May 30, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Jerry was born on December 25, 1927 in Destrehan, Louisiana. He grew up in this town on the east bank of the Mississippi River where he had a passion for agriculture and animal husbandry. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout and served as a Scout Master. Jerry attended St. Charles Borromeo Grade School and graduated from Destrehan High School in 1944. He served in the US Navy during WWII aboard the destroyer USS Leary. His commanding officer recommended him to Annapolis, but he respectfully declined in order to return home to attend Louisiana State University. While there he was Vice President of his fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega, and was a member of the Block and Bridle Club. He graduated in 1950 with a degree in Agricultural and Electrical Engineering. At LSU he met the love of his life, Lorraine Michelle Caruso, and they were married on April 22, 1951. Jerry and Lorraine started their family in Baton Rouge where he began working in the Insurance industry. In 1965 astronaut Alan B. Shepard, (who was then a director of the board of First National Bank in Baytown, Texas) flew from Houston to Baton Rouge in order to take Jerry back for an interview regarding the establishment of an insurance agency in that bank. Jerry accepted the offer and moved his family to Baytown in 1966, where he started and ran the First Agency until his retirement in 1993. Jerry was an ardent supporter of the Boy Scouts of America and he was awarded the prestigious Silver Beaver Award for his impact on the lives of youth through service. He was also President of East Harris County Boy Scout division for many years. He was a member and past president of East Harris County Serra Club, an organization dedicated to the promotion of Catholic clergy. He was a faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Baytown. Known as "Da" to his grandchildren, Jerry was a devoted, kind, generous, and loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He loved bird hunting and was a fan of all LSU and Houston professional sports. He was known for his many pithy, witty sayings, referred to as "Jerryisms" by his family and friends. He will be remembered for his humility, humor, wit, and wisdom, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Mr. Zeringue is preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn Delaune and Numa Zeringue; his wife, Lorraine (Caruso) Zeringue; his son, David Zeringue; and his sister, Alida (Buddie) Coogan. He is survived by his sons, Geary Zeringue and wife Deborah, of Austin, and Randy Zeringue and wife Maxine, of Cleveland, Texas; his daughter, Michelle Vickery, of Austin; his daughter-in-law, Martha Zeringue, of Boerne; his sister, Anne Rovira, of Covington; grandchildren, Troy, Natalie, Meeghan, Amelia, Sarah, Lauren, Ryan, Erin, and Emma; and fourteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of the Brookdale Beckett Meadows Assisted Living Facility Memory Care Unit. A memorial service is planned for July 2 at 2:00 pm at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Baytown. Due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, this is subject to change. Memorial donations may be made to the Shalom Center, Inc., 13516 Morgan Drive, Splendora, Texas 77372-3121, or online to the Alzheimer's Association @act.alz.org/donate.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.