Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church St. Amant , LA Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church St. Amant , LA Obituary

Gerald Paul Comeaux was born on December 18, 1936 to Maud Millet Comeaux and Ulysses J. Comeaux in Gonzales, Louisiana. Gerald died at his home on November 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was raised in Sorrento, Louisiana and as a young boy, he learned the worth of hard work. He would deliver newspapers and bread to people in Sorrento. At St. Amant High School, he loved playing football and basketball. He also played baseball with a team outside of school. After high school, he enrolled in the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local #198. Upon completion of this program, he became a pipefitter with Local #198 where he worked until he retired in 1998. Gerald and his high school sweetheart, Marianne"Mimi" Delaune married on June 15,1957 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant, Louisiana. Their three children are: Valerie C. Lessard (Tim), Chris Comeaux (Sharon), Beth C. Gautreau (Brent). Their grandchildren are: Jessica Lessard, Brian Lessard (Kristy), Holli G. Zeringue (D.J.) Christina C. Richard (Jason), Sarah C. Peltier (Steffan), John Gautreau (Erika), Nathan Comeaux, Serenity Gunter, and Aden Gunter. Great grandchildren are: Ali, Audri, Jackson, Jules, Joshua, Julian, Jude, Gabriel, and Austin. Gerald is also survived by his sisters Catherine C. Brown and Angela C. Villenurve (Ronnie), sisters-in-law Sue Denham, and Becky Deshautelles (Chris), sister-in-law and brothers-in-law Barbara and Mark Delaune, and Leslie "Buddy" Delaune, former daughter-in-law Tina Comeaux. Predeceased by: his parents Maud and Ulysses J. Comeaux, mother and and father-in-law Hilda and Leslie Delaune, brother Tony Comeaux, sister and brother-in-law Thelma and Frank Michelli, and sister-in-law Jeannette Delaune. Pallbearers: Nathan Comeaux, John Gautreau, Brian Lessard, D.J. Zeringue, Jason Richard, and Steffan Peltier. Honorary Pallbearers: Aden Gunter, Ronnie Moran, John Rouyea, Roger "Bubba" Amedee, Maxwell "T-Bud" Melancon, and Jimmy Sheets. 