Gerald "Jerry" Paul LeBlanc, 91, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A private graveside burial service will be held in St. Philomena Cemetery in Labadieville, LA, where he will be laid to rest. He is survived by his three daughters, Belinda Jarreau (Neal), Jerry Lynne Arabie, Leslie Madere (Danny); grandchildren, Chet Medlock(Courtney), Dustin Troxclair (Jessica), Tyler Jarreau (Tailer), Joshua Arabie (Brittany), Courtney Arabie, Cody Hood, Austin Hood (Rebecca); great-grandchildren, BriLynn, MacKenlee, Lil Neil, Connor, Cameron, Calin, Clyde; sisters, Shirley Diaz, Laura Arboneaux, Ann Landry; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Antionette Talbot LeBlanc; parents, Paul Leblanc and Laura Delaune LeBlanc; brothers, Robert "Bob" LeBlanc, Johnny LeBlanc; sister, Audrey Foret; son-in-law, Neil Arabie. He was a Korean War Veteran and served in the Airborne Division. He loved gardening. He was a kind and giving man who helped many with a positive soul. He loved his children, family and friends very much. In his early years, he was a mechanic for Barbera's Chevrolet in Napoleonville. Then opened his own gas station/grocery store/mechanic shop. Later, he loaded bagasse at the local sugar mills. He was known for frying chicken and choupic for family and friends. We thought it was the best in the world! Landry's Funeral Home is charge of the arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020