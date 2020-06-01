Gerald Paul Rome
1935 - 2020
The life of Gerald Paul Rome will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian burial held at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, in Donaldsonville on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 10:30 AM. Due to current circumstances services for Gerald will be held privately. Entombment will follow at St Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery in Paincourtville. Gerald was born in Donaldsonville on December 17, 1935, and departed from this life peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Baton Rouge surrounded by his family. He was a loving, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many. His great loves in life were fishing, trips to the casino, and spoiling all his grandchildren. He was retired from the LA DOTD, a faithful parishioner at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, and a founding father of the Sunshine Bass Club, where he served many years as secretary/treasurer. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Pookie C. Rome; sons Johnny (Joanna) Rome, and Michael (Brenda) Rome; grandchildren Patrick (Ashley) Rome, Ryan (Holly) Rome, and Kameryn Rome; great grandchildren Andrew, Addison, Avery, and Abigail. Brother-in-law Harry Theriot and Sister-in-laws Lena Rome and Joyce Cavalier and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Allen and Nellie Rome; siblings Allen Rome Jr., Barbara Theriot, Janice Landry, nephew Kirk Landry, Father-in-law John Caballero, Mother-in-law Noilie Caballero, Brother-in-law Cleveland Cavalier and Sister-in-law Margaret Lynn Bonadona. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gerald's memory to DAARC. Please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/gerald-p-rome. Services with Church Funeral Services.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
5535 Superior Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 293-4174
