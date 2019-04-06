Gerald (Gerry) Ricord Didier, Jr., of Hammond, LA, 65 years old, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Gerald, Sr. and Marti Didier of Baton Rouge; daughter, Kaitlin Didier of Mandeville, LA; step-son, Ashton Fonseca, Covington; sister, Connie Caballero, (Steve) of Covington; step-brother and step -sisters, Bernard L. Malone, III, Fort Worth, TX; Cynthia Hunt (Jerry); Elizabeth Troia (Carl, Sr.) of Baton Rouge, LA. He is preceded in death by a brother, Duane Didier; a sister, Diane D. Dawson and his mother, Ann Chenault Didier. A private memorial service was held in Hammond, LA on February 28, 2019.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019