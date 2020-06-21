Gerald Robertson Sr.
1959 - 2020
Gerald Robertson Sr., son of Mildred J. Robertson was born April 07,1959 in New Orleans, LA. Gerald professed his faith in God and was baptized at New Ark Baptist Church by the late Rev. Q.T. Ellis. Gerald attended McKinley Senior High and later enlisted in the US Army. After an honorable discharge, he became a roofer with Brown Roofing Company, where he was a loyal employee and well loved by the Brown family. Gerald was loved by many and will be greatly missed because of his generous spirit and warm personality. He was called home on April 23, 2020, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his mother Mildred, a brother Allen Piper, and a sister Catherine Nell Thomas. Gerald's life will forever be cherished by his loving family. He is survived by his former spouse and friend Brenda Robertson and their 4 children: Chantell Thompson, Oneka Robertson, Gerald Robertson Jr., and Kellie Robertson; his sisters Laura Jones, Mildred Smith (Clinton), Jessie Adams, and Karen Moore (Lioneal), and his brothers Morris Brown and Aaron James (Christine); 6 grandchildren and 1 great grand child, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and his dear friend Mr. Johnny Lee Brown. A memorial service was held on June 21, 2020 at New Ark Baptist Church pastored by Rev. Devan Wright. Interment at the Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, LA. Cremation entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-8891
